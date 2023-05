Khaama: Bangladesh will play a two-part multi-format series against Afghanistan after both boards agreed to host the final Test before Eid al Adha. The white ball series will also be played before the Eid holiday. The development has been verified by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the operations committee for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Even though the schedule is still being finalized, sources indicate that the first Test will start on June 14. Click here to read more (external link).