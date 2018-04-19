Afghanistan to play three-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Dehradun

Hindustan Times: Bangladesh will now take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series instead of a proposed ODI series as part of their preparations for the 2020 ICC World T20. The decision to replace the ODI series with T20s was taken during the third meeting of board directors of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Mirpur. During the meeting, BCB also revealed Dehardun as the venue for the series. Though Bangladesh earlier wanted their matches to be held either in Kolkata or Bangaluru, they had to make do with Dehradun as the other venues were already preoccupied. Click here to read more (external link).