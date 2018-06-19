Afghanistan to play their second Test in February 2019

Sportsk eeda: The buzz from Afghanistan’s historic maiden Test match has not settled yet although the game ended four days ago and yet there is fresh news that the Asian nation planning to play their second Test match against Ireland. As it stands, Afghanistan will have to wait seven months before donning its Test whites again. Although the exact dates have not yet been finalized, there are tentative reports that the Asghar Stanikzai-led side will play Ireland in February next year. Click here to read more (external link).