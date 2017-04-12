Afghanistan To Launch Cricket League Within Next Few Months

Tolo News: The chairman of Afghanistan’s Cricket Board, Atif Mashal, said in an interview with TOLOnews that Afghanistan would launch its own cricket league within the next few months. He said the league will be called the Afghanistan Premier League, and would be designed along the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other high-level cricket leagues in the world. He said the league matches would be held in the United Arab Emirates with the participation of international players. Click here to read more (external link).