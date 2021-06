Tolo News: Afghanistan’s U-20 (under 20) national football team on Wednesday left Kabul for Dushanbe, Tajikistan, for the CAFA Junior Championship, an international football competition in Central Asia. Afghans will face Uzbekistan in their first match of the competition on Friday. The tournament started in Dushanbe on June 9 and will end on June 18. Click here to read more (external link).

