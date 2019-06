Tolo News: The U20 National Futsal Team will enter the ground against Japan in the final match of the AFC U20 Futsal Championship with a high morale, the Afghanistan coach Abdul Razaq Mamrak said on Friday. The match will be held in the city of Tabriz, Iran, on Saturday at 06:30pm Kabul time. This is the first time that Afghanistan is reaching the final of the futsal championship. Japan has won the title two times in its history. Click here to read more (external link).

