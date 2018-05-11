Afghanistan Test is wrongly scheduled: Dilip Vengsarkar

TNN: “To be honest with you, I feel that the Afghanistan Test is wrongly scheduled because they (the BCCI) should’ve concentrated more on the England tour. (I know that) The Indian A team is going (to England). Of course, there is an FTP, there is a Test programme, and you’ve to adhere to it. But then, this is a Test match. You can’t take it lightly. This is Afghanistan’s first match, and they must be very keen to establish themselves at the international level,” Vengsarkar said here on Friday, while launching an inter-school cricket league organised by the School Games federation of India (SGFI). Vengsarkar is the mentor of the league, which will be held in November. Click here to read more (external link).