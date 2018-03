ESPN: Afghanistan 198 for 7 (Rahmat 68, Nabi 31, Holder 3-39, Paul 2-29) beat West Indies 197 for 8 (Hope 43, Samuels 36, Mujeeb 3-33, Nabi 2-43). Afghanistan nearly bottled what should have been a straightforward chase of 198, but the insurance provided by the brilliance of their spinners from earlier in the day just about bailed them out in their Super-Sixes clash against West Indies. Click here to read more (external link).

