Afghanistan Set to Host Bangladesh for T20I Series

Ariana: Ahead of their historic test match against India, Afghanistan are all set to host Bangladesh for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in the northern Indian city of Dehradun in June. The matches are scheduled for the 3rd, 5th and 7th of June before Afghanistan travel to Bengaluru for the one-off test match against India. All the matches of the T20I series against Bangladesh will start in the evening, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement. Click here to read more (external link).