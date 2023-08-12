Afghanistan secures gold at Taekwondo Championships

Khaama: Ali Akbar Amiri, a distinguished member of Afghanistan’s national taekwondo team, clinched the prestigious gold medal at the 2023 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships. Amiri clinched the top spot in the tournament’s men’s +87kg category by overcoming the challenge posed by Nigeria’s Abdoul Issoufou. His exceptional performance and victory underscored his dominance in the competition, highlighting his skill and determination on full display. Click here to read more (external link).

