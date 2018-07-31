Afghanistan secures 4th position among 65 nations in Korea Taekwondo championships

Khaama Press: The The Afghanistan Taekwondo Federation officials are saying that Thailand has secured the first place, Korea second spot, Uzbekistan has been at third spot while Afghanistan has secured the fourth position. The Afghanistan Taekwondo Federation officials said last week that two Afghan athletes, Nisar Ahmad Abdul Rahimzai and Farzad Mansoori , won Gold Medals while two others, Mohsin Rezaye and Ramesh Hussaini, won Bronze Medals during the championship. Click here to read more (external link).

