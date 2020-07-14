Afghanistan Rugby Federation , Inside Asia Rugby

Asia Rugby: Asia Rugby announced on the 8th of July that Afghanistan Rugby Federation was granted full membership of Asia Rugby. A historic milestone for the Union that has overcome many obstacles. In the last two years, the Union has been working on all aspects of growing the game. Asia Rugby President Qais Al-Dhalai congratulated Mr Haris Rahmani, the President of Afghanistan Rugby Federation “let me express my honest and sincere congratulations to you personally, ARF family and the nation of Afghanistan for this recent achievement. It’s an achievement that came after many years and upon intensive and extensive efforts from you, your Board, players, referees, fans and the whole people who belong to Afghanistan Rugby”. Click here to read more (external link).