Tolo News: The National Olympic Committee (NOC) on Wednesday said they are preparing athletes for the next Islamic Solidarity Games which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in May next year. In total, 15 sporting codes from Afghanistan will participate. Addressing a press conference in Kabul, head of NOC, Zahir Aghbar, said they will provide good training and opportunities for Afghan athletes by establishing a special commission for this purpose. Click here to read more (external link).