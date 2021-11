The Indian Express: India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs in their Super 12 match of T20 World Cup here on Wednesday to keep their slim chance of reaching semifinals alive. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hit half centuries to help India post 210 for 2 after being invited to bat and then restricted Afghanistan to 144 for 7 in their 20 overs. Click here to read more (external link).