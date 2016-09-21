Afghanistan, India Finalize Deal On Cricket

Tolo News: Afghanistan and India finalized a deal of cooperation between the respective cricket boards in order to boost the sport in the war-torn country, said a statement issued by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday. The statement said the agreement was signed between the ACB Chief Executive Officer Shafiqullah Stanikzai and the CEO of India’s Cricket Board (BCCI), Rahul Johri in Mumbai. The agreement states that Afghan cricketers will be able to play in IPL. Click here to read more (external link).

