Afghanistan hoping to ‘bounce back’ in World Cup clash against India

Ariana: Afghanistan faces India on Wednesday in the second of their nine group games, and will be hoping to “bounce back” from their loss against Bangladesh last week. Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said while he’d “like to see us bounce back” from Friday’s loss, “we know the areas we need to improve. And we’ve got two big games in Delhi now against India and then England,” he said. “So, we’ve got to dust ourselves off … (for) a big match against India, which is going to be a great spectacle.

Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:

• Afghanistan vs India: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Delhi

• Afghanistan vs England: Saturday, October 14, 2023, Delhi

• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai

• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai

• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune

• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow

• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai

• Afghanistan vs South Africa: Friday, November 10, 2023, Ahmedabad

