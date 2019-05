Tolo News: India’s well-known dairy brand, Amul, will be sponsoring Afghanistan’s National Cricket Team for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, which is scheduled to begin on May 30. WDIO news agency quoted MD of Amul RS Sodhi as saying that “Amul is the main sponsor”. “On the arm and jersey, we will have Amul logo. It’s our first sponsorship of a cricket team. We have high hopes. Let us see how it goes,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).

