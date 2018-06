Ariana: Afghanistan is set to play a three-match T20I series with Bangladesh, starting from June 3 (Sunday) at Dehradun, India. The matches will be on the 3rd, 5th and 7th of June at Dehradun’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, followed by one-off Test match against India in Bengaluru on June 14. Click here to read more (external link).

More Cricket News