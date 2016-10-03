Afghanistan face long period of international downtime

ESPNCricinfo: Afghanistan will have to wait till June next year for their next international assignment against a Full Member, when they travel to the West Indies. Neither of the teams will be part of the Champions Trophy, which will also take place at that time of the year in England. In the interim, Afghanistan will take part in a training camp at home, play in this season’s Ahmad Shah Abdali four-day domestic tournament and wait for confirmation on a T20 tournament in Dubai involving other Associate nations. Click here to read more (externa link).

