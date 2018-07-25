Afghanistan defeats Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in U15 CAFA Football Tournament

Khaama Press: According to [the] Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), the Afghan Under-15s performed well during their second match on Tuesday and managed to hit two goals during the first round of the match. This comes as the Afghan Under-15s football team had lost their inaugural match of the CAFA (Central Asian Football Association) Under-15s against Tajikistan. The Afghan Under-15s National Football Team left for Uzbekistan last week to participate in the CAFA Under-15s Football Tournament. Click here to read more (external link).

