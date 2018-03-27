Afghanistan defeats Cambodia 2-1 in football

Abdullah Qazi

AOPNEWS | March 27, 2018

Afghanistan defeated Cambodia today 2-1 today in a football game held at Tajikistan’s Pamir Stadium; the game was part of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Both goals for Afghanistan were scored by 24 year old Jabar Sharza in the first half – one in the 26th minute and one in the 45th minute of the game. Cambodia’s only goal was scored in the second half (70th minute).

The last time the two teams met was on June 13, 2017, with Cambodia winning 1-0. This is Afghanistan’s first win, after the team’s last 2 matches ended in draws (0-0 against Vietnam and 3-3 against Jordan). Unfortunately, despite their win today, Afghanistan was eliminated from the 2019 AFC Asian Cup when the match against Vietnam ended in a draw on November 14, 2017.



