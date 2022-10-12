Afghanistan cricket plunged into crisis as ICC funds-flow hits snags

Espncricinfo: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is staring at a financial crisis, with ICC funds not able to reach the board after July 2021. Since the Taliban’s return to political power in August 2021, international sanctions have made it increasingly difficult to send money into the country. ESPNcricinfo understands that while the ACB has completed pending payments to players at all levels as well as the coaching staff, it will be able to pay only 30% of the salaries to employees and other staff working in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).