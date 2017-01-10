Afghanistan Cricket Board keen to get full membership status from ICC

FirstPost: The Afghanistan Cricket Board is keen to get Full Member status from International Cricket Council (ICC) in February. According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Afghanistan officials are preparing a comprehensive report to satisfy the criteria. The ICC’s guideline criteria for Full Membership states: “A country must play regular first-class cricket (domestic 3-4 day competition) before playing Test cricket. Number of teams and players – sufficiently large pool of players to draw from capable of performing at the highest level of the game.” Click here to read more (external link).