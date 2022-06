Ariana: Najibullah Zadran hit a half-century to set up Afghanistan’s 21–run series-clinching victory over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday. Afghanistan, who whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the preceding one-day matches, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match T20I series. The final match is on Tuesday. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Afghan Sports News