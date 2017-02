Tolo News: Afghanistan defeated rival Zimbabwe by 106 runs on the DLS method in a rain-curtailed fifth and final One-Day International in Harare to take the series 3-2 on Sunday. After opting to bat, Afghanistan posted 253 for 9 in its allotted 50 overs on the back of an even half-century from Rahmat Shah and 40s from Noor Ali Zadran and Mohammad Nabi. Click here to read more (external link).

