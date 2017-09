Tolo News: Afghanistan’s National Futsal Team beat Uzbekistan 4-2 in their third match in the fifth Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat on Wednesday. Uzbekistan, a fierce opponent, had been listed as among the top two winners at last year’s games. Afghanistan will play the United Arab Emirates on Friday in the last of their group match. The Afghan squad has so far beaten China 6-1 and Maldives 6-1. Click here to read more (external link).

