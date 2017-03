Tolo News: Afghanistan’s National Cricket Team has beaten Ireland in the first T20 match of the current series in India on Wednesday. Opener for Ireland’s team Stuart Thompson hit 56 while Gary Wilson (41 n.o.) and captain William Porterfield (39) added valuable runs as Ireland made 165-5 in Greater Noida. But it was not enough with Samiullah Shenwari (56) and Mohammad Shahzad (47) helping the Afghans to 171-4 with two overs to spare. Click here to read more (external link).