BBC News: Afghanistan cruised to an eight-wicket win over Ireland to clinch a 2-1 victory in the ODI series at Stormont. Ireland were 34-1 before three wickets fell for five runs to spark a collapse and Gary Wilson (23) top-scored as the hosts were dismissed for just 124. Rashid Khan took 3-18 in a sun-kissed Belfast and opener Ihsanullah Janat hit an unbeaten 57 as the tourists cruised to 127-2 with over 26 overs to spare. Click here to read more (external link).