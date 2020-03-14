Afghanistan Bans All Sports Events Over Coronavirus Spread

Tolo News: All sports events were postponed in Afghanistan until the next announcement, officials from the National Olympic Committee and other sports institutions said at a news conference today. Click here to read more (external link).
