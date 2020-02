1TV: Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced a 15-member squad for a three-match T20 series scheduled to be played in India in March. Asghar Afghan will lead the side in the series. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeebur Rahman are also included in the squad. The matches will be held on 6th, 8th and 10th of March in Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in India. Click here to read more (external link).

