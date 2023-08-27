Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023

Ariana: The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 starting from 30th August 2023. Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the team, which includes experienced players such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi among others. The tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday promises to be an exciting event as Afghanistan will no doubt look to take lessons from the 3-match ODI series against Pakistan that finished on Saturday. Pakistan clinched the series 3-0. Click here to read more (external link).