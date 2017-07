ESPNCricinfo: Afghanistan A will join South Africa A and India A to play a seven-match, 50-over tri-series starting on July 26 in Pretoria. Cricket South Africa (CSA) had extended an invitation to the Afghanistan Cricket Board after they were informed that Australia A, who were originally scheduled to participate in the tri-series, pulled out over a long-standing pay dispute with their board. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News