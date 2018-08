Tolo News: Khalid Hotak, a Wushu athlete, says he succeeded to defeat his Pakistani and Laos rivals to achieve the bronze medal. Khalid Hotak was the first athlete from Afghanistan who got a medal at the 2018 Asian Games – from amongst 80 other athletes who are representing the country at the event in Jakarta. Athletes from 46 sports categories have attended the Asian Games. Click here to read more (external link).