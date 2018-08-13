Afghan Wrestling Team Warms Up for Asian Games

Tolo News: Officials from the Afghanistan Wrestling Federation on Monday said the national team is currently confined to a training camp in preparation for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. They said that the national team wrestlers have been in training every day for the six months. The Asian Games are expected to kick off in the Indonesian capital Jakarta with the next five days. Despite having little resources, the Afghan wrestling team is committed to hoisting their country’s flag at the games. Click here to read more (external link).