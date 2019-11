Tolo News: Farzad Mansoori, a member of the National Taekwondo Team, won a silver medal in the 2019 Belt and Road China Open International Taekwondo Championships, which started on November 7. He competed in the 68 kg weight category. Mansoori defeated a Chinese rival in his first match and a Nepalese in the second. Click here to read more (external link).

