Ariana: Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team left Kabul on Sunday morning for the UAE where they will play in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside India, Pakistan and the UAE. The Afghan Cricket Board said the team will have two days of practice sessions before their first official match against Pakistan on Thursday at the ICC Academy Oval 2. They will take on the UAE in their next game on Saturday at the ICC Academy Oval 1. Click here to read more (external link).