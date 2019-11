Tolo News: Afghanistan’s National Taekwondo Team left Kabul on Sunday for China to participate in the 2019 Belt and Road China Open International Taekwondo Championships, which start on November 7. The Nov. 7-9 event will be held in Xi’an city of Shaanxi province in central China and will host more than 70 participating countries. Click here to read more (external link).

