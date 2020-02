Tolo News: Farzad Mansoori and Mohsen Rezaee, Afghan Taekwondo competitors, both won silver medals in the Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship G2 in the UAE after each beat four opponents. Mansoori and Rezaee competed in the 68 kg and 58 kg weight classes, respectively, according to the National Olympic Committee. Click here to read more (external link).

