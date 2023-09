Khaama: On Sunday, Mohsen Rezaei, the captain of Afghanistan’s national taekwondo team, secured a bronze medal. Despite losing in the semi-final to South Korea’s Jang Jun, he reached this achievement. Rzaei won the bronze medal after defeating opponents from Japan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, with one loss against his Korean opponent. The 9th edition of the Asian Games officially opened on Saturday, inaugurated by the Chinese President in Hangzhou. Click here to read more (external link).