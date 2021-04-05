Afghan swimmer Fahim Anwari sets new national record

Ariana: Afghan swimmer Fahim Anwari will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Afghanistan National Olympic Committee (ANOC) announced on Monday. This comes after Anwari, who is currently part of the FINA Development program in Kazan city in Russia, set a new record for Afghanistan at the Russia National Swimming Championships over the after swimmer 50m Butterfly style in 28.79 seconds and 50m Breaststroke style in 31.89 seconds over the weekend. Click here to read more (external link).

