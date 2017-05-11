Afghan Sports Round Up

Tolo News: The Southwest Regional Tournament of the Afghan Premier League (APL) was launched in Kandahar on Wednesday where players from six teams will compete for a place in the Da Maiwand Atalan Football Club team. Click here to read more (external link).

Tolo News: A group of 17 Afghan athletes in different sports categories including wrestling, judo, woshu, swimming and a disabled persons team left Kabul on Wednesday for Azerbaijan to attend the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Dunya News: Afghanistan Cricket Board head claimed on Thursday that batting legend Younis Khan will coach Afghanistan batting after retiring from international Test cricket.

Samaa: Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Atif Mashal expressed his desire to host Pakistan for a bilateral cricket series.