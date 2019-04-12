Afghan Spinners Will Shine At World Cup: Nabi

Tolo News: Afghanistan’s all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and former captain, who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, has said that the National Cricket Team’s spinners would be a handful at the cricket World Cup after their experiences playing in England and in the IPL. The 34-year-old batting all-rounder will form a potent spin attack with Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Zadran at the World Cup, with all three currently contesting the high-pressure IPL. Click here to read more (external link).

