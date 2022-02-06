Afghan Skiers Not in Beijing Due to Passport Issues

Tolo News: The Beijing Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday in China with 2,871 male and female athletes from 91 countries competing in 15 different sports. This year, however, no athletes from Afghanistan attended the games due to the lack of Afghan passports, the athletes and Afghan ski officials said. Two skiers, Sayed Ali Shah Farhang and Sajjad Hosseini, were supposed to represent Afghanistan on the basis of a 2020 formal agreement, but officials from the Afghan Ski Federation said that they could not attend the contests due to the lack of passports. Click here to read more (external link).