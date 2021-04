Ariana: The Afghan Football Federation has announced that Afghanistan’s Halim Agha Shirzad, an accredited international referee, has been selected as a referee for the B and C group stages of the AFC Cup matches in the West Asian region. Nangiali Sadat has also been selected as an assistant referee for Group B and C matches. This is the first time Afghan referees will take part in Asia club tournaments. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Sports News