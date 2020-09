Tolo News: The nation’s football league—the Afghan Premier League (APL)—is scheduled to start on Thursday as the draw for the 2020 season of the league was held in Kabul on Friday. Shaheen Asmayee, De Maiwand Atalan, Toofan Harirod, Simorgh Alborz, Mawjhai Amu, De Spinghar Bazan, De Abasin Sape, and Oqaban Hindukosh are the eight APL teams representing all 34 provinces of Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).