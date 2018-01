1TV: Afghanistan’s Baheer Shah has set world record by having highest batting average of all time in first-class cricket. The 18-year-old batsman has pushed Australian legend Don Bradman into second place with an average of 121.77. Bradman’s average reads 95.14. Baheer Shah has scored 1,096 runs in 7 first-class matches he has played. Click here to read more (external link).

