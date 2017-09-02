Afghan MMA Fighter To Face Australian Rival

Tolo News: Siyar Bahadurzada, a world champion in free fighting and a member of Afghanistan’s mixed martial arts (MMA) national team will fight Rob Wilkinson his Australian rival Saturday night within the framework of the UFC organization in Netherlands. The match will be held in Rotterdam city in the Netherlands at 11:30 pm Kabul time and will be broadcast on Lemar TV. Thirty-three-year-old Bahadurzada, who was born in Kabul, has 29 fights, which has 22 wins, 11 knockouts and seven losses. Click here to read more (external link).