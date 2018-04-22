Afghan MMA fighter Siyar Bahadurzada Triumps Over Brazilian Luan Chagas at UFC Fight Night 128

Abdullah Qazi

AOPNEWS | April 21, 2018

Tonight in Atlantic City, New Jersey (USA), in a welterweight showdown, Afghan Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Siyar Bahadurzada defeated Brazilian fighter Luan Chagas in round 2 via knock out. Bahadurzada threw a devastating kick to Chagas’ body, which stunned him badly, and then Bahadurzada followed up with an uppercut to finish him off. Moreover, in the fight, Bahadurzada beat out Chagas with total strikes (61 vs 31) as well as with significant strikes (33 vs 11). Bahadurzada was even credited with one successful take-down in the fight.

With this win, Bahadurzada now has 3 straight wins in the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the largest MMA promotion company in the world. His record is now 24 – 6 – 1 (Wins – Losses – Draw). Bahadurzada, and his Afghan fans want his next match to be against a top-10 fighter.



