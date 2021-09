MMAJunkie: At UFC 266, Dan Hooker (21-10 MMA, 11-6 UFC) defeated Nasrat Haqparast (13-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) to pick up his first victory since February 2020. The lightweight bout was part of the event’s preliminary card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Click here to read more (external link).