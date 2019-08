CBS Sports: Nasrat Haqparast, with the legendary Georges St-Pierre in his corner, made an emphatic statement when he finished off opponent Joaquim Silva for the TKO victory. The 23-year-old Haqparast (11-2) connected with the vicious left hook early in the second round, and a few follow-up strikes on the ground from there were all that was needed to bring this one to a halt. Click here to read more (external link).